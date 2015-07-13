Jammu and Kashmir: Surprising to see Congress leaders and no one from BJP at Mufti’s Iftar, says Omar Abdullah

National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said that he was surprised to see quite a few leaders from the Congress Party, and even more surprised not to see hardly anyone from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s Iftar party on Sunday evening.

He opined that this was an indication of differences between the BJP and the PDP.

“No one can deny that there are differences in the BJP-PDP coalition.

Yesterday, there was an Iftar party and not a single BJP central leader was present there. If they did not have differences, someone from the BJP would have been present there. It’s surprising that some senior leaders from Congress, who have good relations with the Mufti were present at the party,” Abdullah told media here.

“This proves that there is tension between the two parties. They have just come together for power, to fool the people and to worsen the situation,” he added.

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh was the only leader present from the BJP in the Iftar party hosted by Mufti yesterday.

The PDP and BJP are presently running a coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir.