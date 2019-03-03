Jammu and Kashmir: SSB constable among 2 found dead in Ramban district

By: | Published: March 3, 2019 4:44 PM

SSB constable Dinesh Kumar Thakur, a resident of Chhattisgarh, was found dead with head injuries near TCP Banihal along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, SHO of the Banihal Police Station Ajaz Wani said.

According to preliminary investigation, the jawan had left Srinagar for his home on February 25. Police have registered a case and further investigation is on to ascertain the cause of his death, the SHO said.

According to preliminary investigation, the jawan had left Srinagar for his home on February 25. Police have registered a case and further investigation is on to ascertain the cause of his death, the SHO said.

Another deceased was identified as Surinder Paul, an employee of the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF). His body was recovered from a stream in nearby Digdole area. Paul, a resident of Pathankot in Punjab, was posted in Ramban, police said, adding that inquest proceedings have been started.

