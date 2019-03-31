Jammu and Kashmir: Six killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Rajouri

By: | Published: March 31, 2019 9:05 AM

The rescue operation was completed by 3.30 am, the official said.

rajouri, rajouri bus accident, jammu and kashmir, Ujhan Dhandkote, Darhal
Six persons were killed and another critically injured Sunday when a vehicle plunged into a deep gorge in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. 

The accident occurred at Ujhan-Dhandkote in Darhal area around 12.30 am when the driver of the private vehicle, which was on way to village Sabzi, lost control while negotiating a curve, a police official said. 

He said local residents launched a rescue operation immediately and were joined by police parties and a team of doctors and paramedics.

Four persons were found dead while three others were rescued in a critical condition, the official said, adding two of the injured succumbed at community health centre Darhal this morning. 

He said the critically injured person was referred to Jammu for specialised treatment. 

The rescue operation was completed by 3.30 am, the official said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Jammu and Kashmir: Six killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Rajouri
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition