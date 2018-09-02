Jammu and Kashmir situation not conducive for holding municipal, Panchayat polls: Top BJP leader

Former J & K Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta. (File photo)

Senior BJP leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta has said that the situation in the Valley is not conducive to hold the municipal and Panchayat elections. According to a report in The Indian Express, Gupta who was part of a BJP delegation that met Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday, referred to the abduction of family members of policemen by militants and said that the ‘situation is alarming’ in the militancy-hit state.

“They have come back and I cannot say how and under what circumstances. It shows the situation is alarming. Keeping in view all this, there is a need to change the strategy,” Gupta said.

“Keeping in view the situation, the government will have to change its politics. At this time to hold elections, I think the situation should improve before such a decision is taken),” Gupta added.

Gupta also said that BJP wants elections to be held, but the safety of candidates and local people will have to be ensured.

“I do not think elections are possible in many areas in the Valley. I don’t know what strategy the administration has made for those places. Militant killings are the biggest challenge, and if the electoral process is set in motion and then deferred, then it will be more difficult to prepare for elections again,” he said.

Last week, the State Administrative Council headed by the Governor announced that municipal elections in the state will be held in October this year, followed by Panchayat polls. Panchayat polls have not been held in the state since 2011. The municipal polls will be conducted in four phases and polling will be held between October 1 and 5. Panchayats elections will be held in eight phases between November 8 and December 4.