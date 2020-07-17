Ray of hope: Modi’s ‘Saubhagya’ scheme brings new lease of life to remote villages in Jammu and Kashmir

Representational pic

Remote villages in the Kellar area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district had only heard of electricity so far. These villages, located in the remotest areas of Jammu and Kashmir, remained un-electrified even seven decades since India attained Independence. All that and more is now set to change, say villagers, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pet Saubhagya scheme brought electricity to the region for the first time.

As new electric poles were erected, electrical equipment reached their villages and power supply began, residents said they have got a new life after 70 years. Villagers told news agency ANI that they had heard of electricity but no such facility had managed to reach their vicinity. Locals said they have got a new lease of life after 70 years of India’s independence.

“Now that we have access to electricity and our children can now take advantage of this electricity in the education sector,” a villager told the agency.

Electricity connection was provided to the locals of these remote villages in the Shopian district under the centrally sponsored Saubhagya scheme. The Saubhagya scheme (also called Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana), envisages provision of electricity connections to households by the central government. The project was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2017. Under this scheme, certain households are identified via the Socio-economic and Caste Census (SECC) of 2011 and free electricity connections are given while others are charged Rs 500.

Assistant Executive Engineer, Power Development Department (PDD) Farooq Ahmad said under Modi government’s scheme, “we have built five transformers and later commissioned them within seven days and power supply was given to these villages of Kellar Shopian”.

Locals erupted in joy as soon as electricity reached their village and are appreciative of the Centre and the local administration’s efforts.

When the scheme was launched, there were around 4 crore un-electrified households in the country, according to the government data. The government had set a target for providing electricity connections by December 2018.