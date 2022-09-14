Jammu and Kashmir: 11 killed, 27 injured as mini-bus falls into gorge in Poonch, PM announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

Eleven people were killed and 27 sustained injuries when a mini-bus plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Wednesday, ANI reported. The incident happened near the Brari Nallah in the border belt of Sawjian.

The bus was carrying 36 passengers and was on its way to Poonch from Gali Maidan when it met with the accident in Sawjian. Rescue operations are underway by the Army, police with the assistance of locals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish at the incident and announced that Rs 2 lakh will be provided from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

UPDATE | 11 total deaths yet reported in the mini-bus accident that occurred in the Sawjian area of Poonch in J&K. — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2022

“The loss of lives due to an accident in Poonch is saddening. My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery. Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured,” he said.

Condoling the deaths, president Droupadi Murmu said in a tweet, “The loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Sawjian, Poonch is deeply distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery of the injured.”

Meanwhile, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also tweeted mourning the loss of lives in the accident. “Very sorry to hear about the tragic loss of lives in a bus accident in Poonch. May the souls of the departed rest in peace and may the injured make a swift recovery.”

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also expressed grief over the accident and announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of the deceased.