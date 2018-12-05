Jammu and Kashmir schools shut as cold wave sweeps Kashmir, Ladakh

Leh town recorded minus 11.4 while Kargil recorded minus 10.9 in the Ladakh region. (Representational photo)

An unabated cold wave is sweeping through the valley and Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir that has prompted authorities to shut all schools up to Class 8 for the winter recess, an official said on Wednesday.

The minimum temperatures dropped several notches below freezing point, the Met said, adding “The night temperatures are likely to drop further in the coming three to four days as the weather is likely to remain dry during this period.”

It was minus 3.0 in Srinagar, minus 5.1 in Pahalgam and minus 4.0 in Gulmarg today.

Leh town recorded minus 11.4 while Kargil recorded minus 10.9 in the Ladakh region.

In the Jammu region, Jammu recorded 9, Katra 8.5, Batote 3.5, Bannihal 0.8 and Bhaderwah 1.4 degrees Celsius.