Jammu and Kashmir: Sajjad Lone, PDP leader Waheed Parra released after six-month detention

Sajjad Lone released from detention in Srinagar. (File Photo. PTI)

Sajjad Lone of People’s Conference and PDP leader Waheed Parra have been released from preventive detention. The leaders were placed under preventive detention in August last year just before the Modi government abrogated Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.

After the release of Lone and Parra, 13 more politicians remain detained at the MLA hostel in Srinagar. The hostel was temporarily converted into a subsidiary jail by the government. Lone and Parra walked free after being in preventive detention for over 180 days.

Lone served as a minister in the PDP-BJP alliance government in Jammu and Kashmir which was placed under President’s rule in June 2018. He was a minister from the BJP’s quota.

Parra, on the other hand, is considered a close aide of PDP chief and former CM Mehbooba Mufti who is also under preventive custody. Mufti was recently shifted to government quarters on Maulana Azad Road in Srinagar from Chashma Shahi.

Besides Mufti, former CMs Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah of the National Conference are under detention since August 5, the day Modi government scrapped Article 370 which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. While Farooq Abdullah has been kept at his Gupkar house, his son Omar has been detained at Hari Niwas.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Jammu and Kashmir administration released two leaders — former PDP MLA from Wachi in south Kashmir Aijaz Ahmad Mir and trade leader Shakeel Ahmed Qalandar. Since Sunday, a total of eight leaders have been released from preventive custody.