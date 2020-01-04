Jammu and Kashmir: Rules for jobs, land ownership in UT soon, says report

Jammu and Kashmir including the Ladakh division was a state before the Modi government stripped the state of its special status and bifurcated it into two UTs. (File photo of HM Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi. Express Photo)

Narendra Modi government is mulling to introduce provisions in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to protect jobs and land ownership of people of the state. According to a report in The Indian Express, the Ministry of Home Affairs has already prepared the provisions that will be rolled out in the next few days.

The provisions for protection of jobs include a domicile of at least 15 years when Jammu and Kashmir was a state. Citing a top MHA official, the report said several states already have such provisions that save jobs for the local population. The same provision will also be applicable for admission to educational institutions in the UT, he said.

The MHA official said that the administration is only discussing the procedure to implement it.

“It is almost finalised, we are just discussing the procedure: whether the state administration alone can notify it or we need to approve it,” the official told the daily.

For protecting land ownership, the government is considering bringing provisions similar to land ownership protection regimes that are in force in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

The official said there are provisions in several states that the agriculture land can’t be acquired.

“Similarly, there is a protection provided for the people of Himachal and Uttarakhand, all of these are under consideration,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir including the Ladakh division was a state before the Modi government stripped the state of its special status and bifurcated it into two UTs. Article 370 and Article 35 A, now scrapped, reserved jobs in the state for residents only and prohibited anyone from outside the state to buy a property.