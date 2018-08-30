Jammu and Kashmir: Restrictions in Srinagar to prevent protests over Article 35A

“The restrictions are purely preventive in nature and have been imposed to maintain law and order,” police said in a statement. (Express)

Restrictions were imposed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Thursday to prevent protests called by separatists in support of Article 35A. “Restrictions have been imposed in areas under the jurisdiction of Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari, M.R. Gunj and Safa Kadal police stations while partial restrictions will remain in force in areas under Kralkhud and Maisuma police stations on Thursday and Friday. “The restrictions are purely preventive in nature and have been imposed to maintain law and order,” police said in a statement.

Separatist conglomerate, Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), headed by Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, has called for a complete protest shutdown on August 30 and 31 for protection of article 35A. The article has been challenged through a bunch of petitions in the Supreme Court. The case is coming up for hearing on Friday before a three-judge bench of the apex court.

Meanwhile, rail services between Baramulla and Bannihal towns have been suspended for two days. The University of Kashmir has also rescheduled all entrance exams being held on Thursday and Friday for admission to various post-graduate courses. Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in huge numbers in areas placed under restrictions and also at other vulnerable places in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley.