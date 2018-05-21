Jammu and Kashmir: Restrictions imposed in Srinagar in view of separatists’ plans to hold rally at Eidgah

Authorities today imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar city to thwart plans by separatists to hold a rally at Eidgah to mark death anniversaries of Mirwaiz Mohammad Farooq and Abdul Gani Lone. (PTI)

Authorities today imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar city to thwart plans by separatists to hold a rally at Eidgah to mark death anniversaries of Mirwaiz Mohammad Farooq and Abdul Gani Lone. “Restrictions under section 144 CrPC have been imposed in five police station areas of the old city as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order,” a police official said.

Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in strength in Safakadal, Rainawari, Nowhatta, M R Gung and Khanyar police station areas to prevent separatists from orgainising the rally at Eidgah. The separatists, under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), had called for a march to Eidgah to pay tributes to Mirwaiz Mohammad Farooq who was killed by militants on this day in 1990 and Abdul Gani Lone, who fell to the bullets of militants during a commemoration function for the slain Mirwaiz in 2002.

Normal life remained affected across the valley due to the strike called by the JRL for commemorating the death anniversaries of the slain leaders. Business establishments, schools, colleges and other educational institutions remained closed while public transport was off the roads in most parts of the valley.