Jammu and Kashmir: Restore internet for all essential services, review all restrictions in 7 days, orders Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the immediate restoration of Internet for all essential services in Jammu and Kashmir, holding that the right to access Internet is a fundamental right under Article 19, subject to reasonable restrictions. The top court delivered its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the restrictions imposed by the administration, including the suspension of internet services in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370.

The top court observed that access to the internet is a fundamental right under Article 19(1)(a) and restrictions on it should be in accordance with restrictions to this right. “Importance of internet cannot be underestimated and the internet as stool should be distinguished from FoE through the internet.” a bench of Justices NC Ramanam, R Subhash Reddy, and BR Gavai said.

On the use of Section 144 CrPC, the court said that it cannot be used as a tool to oppress difference of opinion and asked the administration to review all restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir within seven days. Besides, the apex court also asked to put all orders in public domain which can then be challenged in a court of law.

The lead petitioner in the case was the Editor of Kashmir Times, Anuradha Bhasin. The tagged petitions in the matter also included those by Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.

The verdict was reserved on November 27 last year. Several petitions were filed in the Supreme Court against the curbs imposed in Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, the day Article 370 was revoked.