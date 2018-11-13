Jammu and Kashmir: Ram Madhav asks BJP councillors to show result on ground on development front

By: | Published: November 13, 2018 9:17 PM

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Tuesday assured the newly elected party councillors from Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) of "free-flow" of central funds for development works and asked them to have zero tolerance for corruption.

“The free flow of funds will start an era of unprecedented development in the state,” Madhav said.

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Tuesday assured the newly elected party councillors from Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) of “free-flow” of central funds for development works and asked them to have zero tolerance for corruption. The BJP leader met the councillors at the party headquarters and said despite boycott of urban local bodies elections by some parties, the BJP’s efforts have yielded result and the elections have opened the gateway for central funds to the state for development projects.

“The free flow of funds will start an era of unprecedented development in the state,” Madhav said.

He advised the councillors to work with dedication and asked them to have zero tolerance for corruption. “This is an opportunity… your efforts must yield result on the ground with unparallel development in Jammu,” he said.

Madhav asked the councillors to study the BJP-governed corporations and committees where the party has tasted consecutive victories.

Earlier in the day, Madhav along with Union Health Minister J P Nadda, Minister of State in Prime Ministers Office Jitendra Singh and state BJP president Ravinder Raina visited the families of a party leader and his brother who were gunned down in Kishtwar district early this month.

They expressed their condolences to the bereaved families of state secretary Anil Parihar and his brother Ajeet Parihar and handed over Rs five lakh each to both the families, a BJP spokesman said.

The Parihar brothers were killed by gunmen outside their home in the town on November 1.

“The state government will also provide relief of Rs five lakh each to both the bereaved families.The families were also handed over two job orders,” the spokesman said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Jammu and Kashmir: Ram Madhav asks BJP councillors to show result on ground on development front
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition