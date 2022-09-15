Jammu and Kashmir: 4 dead after bus falls into gorge in Rajouri district

Four people died after a bus carrying several passengers fell into a deep gorge near Bhimber Gali in Rajouri district on Thursday morning. Manjakote Tehsildar Javed Choudhary confirmed the incident, ANI reported.

Officials said that the bus was on its way from Surankote sub-division of Poonch enroute to Rajouri, Greater Kashmir reported. The driver allegedly lost control and the bus fell into the deep gorge at Deri Ralyote, they said.

Rescue operations by police, Army, health department with the help of locals is underway.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that the district administration is providing all assistance.

“Anguished by the loss of lives due to a tragic accident in Rajouri. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. The district administration is providing all possible assistance,” a tweet from the office of L-G read.

Jammu mayor Chander Mohan Gupta also offered his condolences.

“Deeply pained by the news of another tragic road accident in hilly district of Rajouri, at Deri Ralyote (Manjakote). My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Gupta said in a tweet.

The incident follows the accident at Poonch district where a mini-bus carrying over 30 passengers fell into a gorge killing 12 people on Wednesday.