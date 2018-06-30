Jammu and Kashmir rains LIVE: Valley on high alert; Amarnath Yatra suspended, schools closed

Tawi river is flowing above danger mark following incessant rain in the region. (ANI)

Jammu and Kashmir administration has declared a flood alert in the state. The warning was issued after heavy downpour led to river Jhelum flowing above the critical mark at sangam in Anantnag district of the valley. The warning was issued by Irrigation and Flood Department of the state administration.

All schools in the valley are closed after the direction from the administration.

The annual Amarnath Yatra was suspended due to heavy rains. The Yatra route via Baltal has been suspended. The officials said that the situation will be reviewed once the weather improves. The authorities added that all Yatris were safely lodged inside the two base camps.

Meanwhile, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah raised questions over the PDP-BJP government’s measures to avoid a situation like flood in the state. “What was the PDP-BJP government doing after the devastating floods of 2014? What happened to the dredging of the Jehlum? Why was the carrying capacity of the flood channel not increased? Where did the money go,” he tweeted.

Jammu and Kashmir is under Governor’s rule after BJP withdrew its support from the PDP-led alliance.

Governor NN Vohra called an emergency meeting at Raj Bhawan to discuss the situation in Kashmir.