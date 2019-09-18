Jammu and Kashmir politicians will be released in less than 18 months: Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh is a Lok Sabha MP from Udhampur and MoS in the PMO. His statement is the first one by a senior government functionary about the release of politicians in the state.

Senior BJP leader from Jammu and Kashmir and Union Minister Jitendra Singh has said that politicians detained in the border state just ahead of the abrogation of Article 370 will be released in less than 18 months. Speaking at an event in Katra on Sunday, Singh pointed out that the media keeps asking about the release of politicians, adding that he always says “less than 18 months”, a reference to the Emergency imposed by late PM Indira Gandhi when leaders were jailed.

When contacted over the phone on Tuesday, Singh confirmed that the leaders will be released and “I said less than 18 months”.

Several Jammu and Kashmir politicians including two former CMs — Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were placed under detention a day before Modi government moved a resolution in the Parliament to end the state’s special status and bifurcate it into two Union Territories.

He said that Jammu and Kashmir politicians kept the people of the state in the dark on Articles 370 and 35A. Politicians, he added, wanted to ensure continuance of dynastic rule and therefore they were against the abrogation of Article 370.

When The Indian Express asked Singh about the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, he said that it will not take 72 years. He said this while making a reference to Article 370 which was in force for more seven decades in the state. “As the situation normalises, statehood will be restored to Jammu and Kashmir,” he opined.

Singh also added that Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s struggle for one flag, one Constitution and one Prime Minister finally came true with the abrogation of Article 370.