Jammu and Kashmir: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti to be shifted to her residence, detention continues

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti shifted to her residence, detention continues. (File Photo)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration today decided to shift People’s Democratic Chief Mehbooba Mufti to her official residence at Fairview Gupkar Road from a subsidiary jail at Maulana Azad Road in Srinagar. According to news agency ANI, Mehbooba will be shifted to her residence today itself.

Mehbooba will, however, remain under detention at her residence, the agency reported.

The order to shift Mehbooba, 60, was issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Home department. The order stated that she was being shifted from a subsidiary jail at Maulana Azad Road to Fairview Gupkar Road which is her official residence.

Before shifting her, the government accorded status of subsidiary jail to her official residence with immediate effect, the order said.

The PDP chief was placed under house arrest in August last year after the central government scrapped Article 370 that granted special status to the state, now a Union Territory. After the PDP chief completed six months in custody, the administration ordered that her detention continue. The administration invoked the PSA against her in February that empowers authorities to detain a person up to two years without a trial.

Mehbooba and two former CMs Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah were among more than 50 J&K politicians who were detained on August 5, 2019 following the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories.

While Omar and Farooq were released last month, Mehbooba, Naeem Akhtar, Ali Mohammad Sagar, Peer Mansoor and Shah Faesal are some of the known faces who continue to be detained under the PSA.