Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat polls to be held in 9 phases from November 17 to December 11

Panchayat polls in Jammu and Kashmir to be held in 9 phases from November 17 to December 11

The Jammu and Kashmir panchayat polls will be held in held in 9 phases between November 17 and December 11, state Chief Electoral Officer Shaleen Kabra announced today. The polling will be held on November 17, 20, 24, 27, 29, December 1, 4, 8 and 11. Kabra informed that votes will be cast using ballot paper and that counting of votes will take place on the day of polling.

The announcement comes days after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam denied reports that the upcoming elections are likely to be deferred.

Earlier, there were reports that the Governor’s administration is considering deferment of polls after regional parties National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) announced to boycott the polls claiming ground situation in the Valley is not conducive for holding panchayat and municipal polls.