Jammu and Kashmir panchayat polls, phase 1 LIVE Updates: Voting begins amid tight security

Jammu and Kashmir panchayat polls, phase 1 LIVE Updates: Voting begins amidst tight security

Jammu and Kashmir panchayat polls LIVE Updates: Voting for the first phase of Panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir is underway amid tight security. Polling began at 8 am in seven districts of Jammu division, six in Kashmir and two in Ladakh. The voting process will end at 2 pm.

According to state’s Chief Electoral Officer Shaleen Kabra, a total of 427s candidates are in the fray for 536 Sarpanch Halqas and 5,951 candidates for 4,048 Panch wards. Counting of votes will begin immediately after the polling is completed.

The poll panel had announced nine-phase polling for Panchayat elections in the border state. The previous panchayat polls were held in 2011.