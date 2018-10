Pakistani troops violated ceasefire Thursday evening and resorted to firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, defence officials said. There was a brief firing of 30 to 40 rounds by the Pakistani Army along the LoC in Gulpur and Khadi Karmara forward areas in Poonch sector around 5:45 pm, they said.

The firing lasted for 5 to 7 minutes, they said, adding that no one was injured in the ceasefire violation.