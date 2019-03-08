Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch

By: | Published: March 8, 2019 10:03 PM

The cross-border shelling between the two sides was still on when last reports were received, he said, adding that there was no immediate report of any casualty on the Indian side. 

Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan, LoC, Poonch, india, newsFrench Joint Forces Commander in Indian Ocean visits India, holds talks with top defence officials

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control on Friday by targeting forward posts and villages in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, breaking a two-day long lull in the border skirmishes, a defence spokesperson said. The shelling from across the border in Shahpur and Kerni sectors started around 6.00 pm, prompting strong and effective retaliation by the Indian Army, he said.

The spokesperson said Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by heavy shelling with artillery and firing of small arms. The cross-border shelling between the two sides was still on when last reports were received, he said, adding that there was no immediate report of any casualty on the Indian side.

There has been a spurt in ceasefire violations by Pakistan after India’s preemptive air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in Balakot on February 26 following the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. Four civilians, including three members of a family, were killed and several others injured as Pakistan targeted over 80 villages in over 100 incidents of ceasefire violations along the LoC in the state since then.

The shelling from across the border stopped on Wednesday afternoon and the lull was broken by latest incident of firing Friday evening, the spokesperson said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition