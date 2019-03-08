Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch

French Joint Forces Commander in Indian Ocean visits India, holds talks with top defence officials

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control on Friday by targeting forward posts and villages in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, breaking a two-day long lull in the border skirmishes, a defence spokesperson said. The shelling from across the border in Shahpur and Kerni sectors started around 6.00 pm, prompting strong and effective retaliation by the Indian Army, he said.

The spokesperson said Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by heavy shelling with artillery and firing of small arms. The cross-border shelling between the two sides was still on when last reports were received, he said, adding that there was no immediate report of any casualty on the Indian side.

There has been a spurt in ceasefire violations by Pakistan after India’s preemptive air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in Balakot on February 26 following the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. Four civilians, including three members of a family, were killed and several others injured as Pakistan targeted over 80 villages in over 100 incidents of ceasefire violations along the LoC in the state since then.

The shelling from across the border stopped on Wednesday afternoon and the lull was broken by latest incident of firing Friday evening, the spokesperson said.