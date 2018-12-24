Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan troops target forward posts, villages in Rajouri

There was no immediate report of any casualty, the officer said.

Pakistani troops Monday opened fire and shelled forward posts and villages along the LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The firing and shelling from across the border started in Keri, Lam, Pukharni and Peer Badaser areas of Noushera sector around 9.30 am, a police officer said.

Army personnel guarding the LoC retaliated and the cross-border firing between the two sides was going on when last reports came in. There was no immediate report of any casualty, the officer said.