Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan Army lobs mortars at forward posts in Rajouri district

By: | Published: January 24, 2019 1:15 PM

"Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by small arms fire and shelling with mortars in Sunderbani Sector since 0915 hours", the Defence PRO said.

The Indian Army is effectively retaliating (Representative Image)

The Pakistan Army Thursday targeted forward posts and civilian areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district with mortars and small arms, the official said. The Indian Army is effectively retaliating.
The Pakistan Army also targeted forward posts in Mendhar sector of Poonch district on Wednesday night, officials said. Officials said the Pakistan Army is continuously firing 120 mm and 81 mm mortars when last reports came in.
The shelling and firing have triggered panic among border dwellers.

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir had said on Thursday last that a befitting reply will be given to ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops.

