Jammu and Kashmir: P Chidambaram slams Centre over continuing turmoil, calls it ‘new normal’

Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram

Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram on Monday slammed the Centre over the ongoing situation in Jammu and Kashmir alleging that that this was “new normal” that is in place there. “Everything is normal in J&K. Schools open, no students. Everything is normal in J&K. Internet shut down once again,” the former finance minister said, taking to Twitter. “Everything is normal in J&K. Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter under house arrest. She asks why? No answer,” he added in a series of tweet.

“If you are wondering what is going on, please understand, this is the new normal,” he went on to add.

Chidambaram had earlier taken to Twitter on Independence Day to highlight the detention of three former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers – Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti. He went on to ask why “freedom is being denied” to these leaders since August 6. All three were detained after the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, that was earlier granted under Article 370 by the Centre.

“Why is freedom being denied to three former CMs of J&K since August 6th? Why are two former CMs under virtual solitary confinement and one former CM under house arrest?” the senior Congress leader had asked in a tweet.

Even as National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah has been put under house arrest at his residence, his son and party vice president Omar Abdullah is under detention at at the Hari Nivas Palace. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba has currently been detained at the Cheshma Shahi Hut in Srinagar, a PTI report said earlier.

The Congress has been divided in its opposition to the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. While leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Chidambaram and Digvijaya Singh have opposed the decision and the manner in which it has been implemented, several top Congress leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Janardan Dwivedi have seen it as complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir with India and supported the government.

Striking a different note on the occasion of Independence Day, Chidambaram came out in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over certain aspects of his speech. These included the call for a ban on the use of single-use plastic, his concern on the population explosion and the PM’s call for respect to wealth creators.