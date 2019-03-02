Jammu and Kashmir: Operation to flush out militants underway in Babagund area

By: | Published: March 2, 2019 9:44 PM

The encounter began on Friday morning when security forces launched a search operation in the area in north Kashmir, following information about presence of militants there.

jammu kashmir, babagund, encounter, newsOperation to flush out militants underway in Babagund area (Representative Image: File)

The operation to flush out militants from the Babagund area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district continued for the second day on Saturday, police said. The encounter began on Friday morning when security forces launched a search operation in the area in north Kashmir, following information about presence of militants there.

“The operation at Babagund is on,” a police official said. He said security forces have cordoned off the area to stop militants from escaping. After the encounter began on Friday, there was lull in firing several times during the day, but militants opened fire as soon as security forces advanced towards a house where they were hiding.

After one such lull, the militants opened indiscriminate firing on advancing team of security forces as they were closing in, injuring nine security force personnel. A police spokesman on Friday said four security force personnel – two cops and two CRPF personnel including an inspector – later succumbed to injuries.

However, defence officials Friday said two army jawans were also killed in the operation. Clashes between a group of youngsters and law enforcing agencies took place near the encounter site on Friday in which several protestors were injured in the security forces’ action. A youth, identified as Waseem Ahmad Mir, who had severe injuries, was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Jammu and Kashmir: Operation to flush out militants underway in Babagund area
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition