Jammu and Kashmir: On his birthday, PM Modi signals big development push

Development would speeded up across the nation, including Jammu & Kashmir, with a target to achieve bigger goals, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday during a Gujarat visit that coincided with his 69th birthday. Addressing a public meeting on the sidelines of a programme, ‘Namami Devi Narmade Mahotsav’, held at Sardar Sarovar Dam to celebrate the filling up of the dam to its full level of 138.68m, Prime Minister said the removal of Article 370 would bring Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh into the mainstream of development.

“People of J&K and Ladakh faced terrorism and discrimination for 70 years. With inspiration of Sardar Patel, India took a measure to resolve the decades old problem,” said Modi, who celebrated his birthday by offering prayers at the dam.

“The Sardar Sarovar Dam and the Statue of Unity – tallest statue (of Sardar Patel) of the world facing the dam – symbolise the ‘will power’ which the iron man of India possessed,” said Modi who also tweeted a video of the statue taken from his helicopter.

The Prime Minister said the dam has helped cover nearly 19 lakh hectare of land under micro-irrigation, benefitting over 12 lakh farmer families. With micro-irrigation, farmers are saving 50% water, 25% fertilizer and 40% labour cost, he added. “In 2001, tap water penetration for households in the state was hardly 26%, but with the gradual increase in the height of dam water tap water penetration has gone up to 78%,” he said.

Modi also asked Gujaratis to take the lead in water conservation and make the state free from single-use plastic and set an example for other states. Modi took blessings of his nonagenarian mother Heeraben on his birthday by having lunch with her.