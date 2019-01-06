Jammu and Kashmir: Official among two booked by ACB for corrupt practices

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Saturday booked an official and a government employee for allegedly indulging in corrupt practices, officials said. Superintending Engineer, Public Health Engineering (PHE), Kargil, Sarwan Singh and junior assistant Romesh Chander were booked for allegedly accumulating huge wealth and assets worth crores of rupees in the shape of movable and immovable properties through illegal means and corrupt practices, they said.

The comparative analysis of the income, expenditure and assets of the accused conducted by the ACB revealed that assets owned and expenditures incurred by them are disproportionate to their known source of income, they said. It was found that Singh has raised huge assets in the state and outside which included a double-storey fully furnished house at Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, business activity in the name and style of SA Electro Equip in Bangalore, Karnataka, business activity in the name and style of SA Automation and Communication at Bangalore, Karnataka, Flat in Bharatya City township Tannisantra main road, Bangalore, business in the name and style of S A Automation in Mohali, Punjab, business unit in the name and style at Govindsar, Kathua and Partnership in Shakti Floor Mill at Sarhano Kalakote, J&K, officials said.

The ACB also found that Chander, who was compulsorily retired from service by the government in 2016, also had raised various assets in the shape of a double-story building on JDA land measuring more than one kanal, while his children have undergone MBA and BDS in private colleges on payment basis, they said.

Teams of the vigilance department simultaneously raided various residences of the accused duo after registration of cases against them with the help of local police and magistrates at the residences and factory premises in Kathua and Rajouri districts, officials said.