Jammu and Kashmir: Notification issued for 2nd phase of panchayat polls

The Chief Electoral Officer of Jammu and Kashmir Friday issued notification for the conduct of the second phase of panchayat polls in the state. In Kashmir division, the notification has been issued for panchayats in Kalaroos, Machil and Rajwar in Kupwara district; Ganstan and Nowgam in Bandipora district; Sangrama and Wagoora in Baramulla district; Kangan in Ganderbal district; Khanmoh in Srinagar district; Khansahib in Budgam district; Bijbehara and Anantnag in Anantnag district; Bhambatt, Karsha, Sankoo, Shaker Chaktan, Shargol and Lotchum in Kargil district; Khaltsi, Skurbuchan, Diskit, Turtuk, and Panamik in Leh district of Kashmir division,” an official spokesman said here.

In Jammu division, the second phase will be held in Trigam, Palmar, and Thakrai in Kishtwar district; Bhagwah and Kastigarh in Doda district; Banihal in Ramban district; Jaganoo, Sewna, Narsoo and Tikri in Udhampur district; Lohai Malhar, Baggan, and Duggain in Kathua district; Lamberi and Siot in Rajouri and Mandi and Loran in Poonch district.

The last date for filling nominations is November 2 and the scrutiny of nominations will be held the following day. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 5, while the polling, if necessary, will be from 8.00 am to 2.00 pm on November 20.

Counting of votes will be held the same day unless notified otherwise, the spokesman said, adding the election process shall be completed before or on December 17.