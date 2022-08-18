Jammu and Kashmir: Non-locals get voting rights, 25 lakh new voters likely to be enrolled

In a significant decision before Assembly elections are held in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Hirdesh Kumar on Wednesday announced that any Indian citizen “staying ordinarily” in J&K for a job, education, or business purposes can register as a voter and cast his/her ballot in the upcoming polls.

The announcement comes amid the ongoing special summary revision of electoral rolls being held in the Union Territory for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 that stripped the erstwhile state of its special status in 2019 and bifurcated it into two union territories.

Around 25 lakh new voters are likely to be added as a result, the CEO said, adding that completing the ongoing exercise within the November 25 deadline is a “challenging task”.

All the eligible voters including those who have attained the age of 18 years on October 1, 2022, or earlier can enrol as a voter. The Voter ID will be linked to Aadhar and new cards will be issued with added security features. Furnishing of Aadhaar numbers, however, will be purely voluntary.

“Objective of the programme is to establish the identity of electors and authentication of entries in Electoral Roll,” the official said.

The decision to allow non-locals has riled Opposition parties in the state which maintain that the decision will benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party. Omar Abdullah, vice president of the National Conference and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, wondered whether the BJP was so insecure that it needed to “import temporary voters” to win seats.

“Is the BJP so insecure about support from genuine voters of J&K that it needs to import temporary voters to win seats? None of these things will help the BJP when the people of J&K are given a chance to exercise their franchise,” Abdullah tweeted.

His successor Mehbooba Mufti of the Peoples Democratic Party also echoed Abdullah’s views against the decision. “GOIs decision to defer polls in J&K preceded by egregious gerrymandering tilting the balance in BJPs favour and now allowing non-locals to vote is obviously to influence election results. Real aim is to continue ruling J&K with an iron fist to disempower locals,” Mufti tweeted.