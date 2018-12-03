Jammu and Kashmir: No plan to change permanent residency certificate rules, clarifies Governor Satyapal Malik

The political parties warned the state administration of serious ramifications in case PRC rules are tweaked.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik has issued a clarification on the state administration’s rumoured plans to bring in procedural changes in the grant of permanent resident certificates (PRCs) and said that the government is not considering any changes to the act governing PRC in the state.

In his letter addressed to former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Malik wrote, “At the outset, I would like to mention that the government is not making or even considering any changes to the act governing permanent resident certificates in the state. It is an integral part of the legal structure of Jammu and Kashmir and there is no attempt whatsoever to tamper with this law.”

Earlier Sunday, Abdullah wrote to the governor, saying the party would oppose any move to change the procedure to grant PRCs in the state.

“As for the matters in the rest of your letter, I would like to highlight that no changes in the procedural rules governing the issue of PRCs will ever be done without larger consultations with all stakeholders. Consultations are essential so as to avoid any unnecessary apprehensions in the minds of anyone,” Malik wrote further, further assuring that there will be no modifications to the procedures for issuing PRCs.

Fax machine at the centre of political drama again

The J&K Raj Bhawan’s fax machine, which was at the centre of a political drama last month, made news again after NC leader Omar Abdullah claimed his attempt to send a letter to the Governor on Sunday failed as it was still not working.

Abdullah had posted his letter on Twitter, saying his fax to the Governor’s office was not received. “I’m trying to fax a letter to @jandkgovernor but the fax machine still isn’t working. The operator who answered the phone says the fax operator is on holiday as it’s a Sunday. Will attempt again tomorrow in the mean time am forced to put the letter out through social media,” the NC leader wrote on Twitter.

Reacting to Abdullah’s remarks that the fax machine at the Governor’s House was not working, Malik wrote, “Incidentally my fax machine was working and your fax was received and confirmed by my office while you were tweeting that it was not functional.”

My letter to @jandkgovernor on behalf of @JKNC_ placing on record our concern about reports of changes being proposed to the J&K permanent residents certificate rules. pic.twitter.com/DbM0Aunek6 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 2, 2018

PRC rules: Political parties warn state administration of “2008-like” agitation

The Jammu and Kashmir administration’s rumoured plan to bring in procedural changes in the grant of permanent resident certificates (PRCs) has drawn flak from political parties in the state with the party leaders warning of a “2008-like” agitation.

Referring to the decision of J&K administration under the Governor Satyapal Malik to turn the J&K Bank into a public sector undertaking, former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said, “This time, when the Governor has issued similar unwanted orders on the PRC rules and J&K Bank, I warn Governor’s administration of a 2008-like public uprising if it does not withdraw both the orders immediately and forthwith.”

She cited an instance from the year 2008 and argued that an unwanted order for land transfer was issued in that year and a public uprising across Kashmir forced the then state government to withdrawn the order, The Indian Express quoted Mufti as saying.

Calling the step detrimental to the state’s special status, the political parties also warned the state administration of serious ramifications in case PRC rules are tweaked.

In a letter to Malik, former chief minister Omar Abdullah wrote, “We are obligated to write to you at a time when you are mulling changes to the permanent resident certificate rules. Our party, the NC, is of the opinion that this is an attempt to distort the demography of the state and finds it detrimental to J&K’s special status.”

It added, the State Administrative Council (SAC) is unilaterally bringing changes in the working of institutions and procedures, a practice that is against the principles and spirit of democracy and participative governance.

Bhartiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ally in the state, Sajad Lone-led Peoples Conference, also asked the J&K Governor to not “invent new problems” in view of the reported plan to amend the PRC rules. “The governor administration needs to restrict itself to basic governance. No structural changes pertaining to PRC or J-K Bank are acceptable. Restrict your energies to what u r mandated to do — which incidentally u r not doing. Please don’t invent new problems,” Lone tweeted on Sunday.