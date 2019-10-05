Jammu and Kashmir: NC delegation allowed to meet Farooq and Omar Abdullah tomorrow

NC president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah (File)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday granted permission to a delegation of National Conference from Jammu province to meet party president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah, who are currently under detention in Srinagar. The delegation will leave for Srinagar on Sunday morning.

“The delegation led by Provincial President Mr Devender Singh Rana and comprising former party legislators will leave from Jammu tomorrow, 6th October 2019, in the morning,” National Conference spokesperson Madan Mantoo said. The delegation comprises 15 NC leaders and all of them are former legislators.

On Thursday, Devender Rana had approached Governor Satya Pal Malik to allow their delegation to meet party president and vice president so as to decide their future course of action. After nearly two months after the dilution of Article 370, Rana was allowed to move out of the house by the Jammu and Kashmir administration. Restrictions on the movement of Rana and several other mainstream leaders in Jammu were lifted on Wednesday.

In Kashmir, mainstream leaders including the two former chief ministers have been either detained or placed under house arrest since the government scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution. Most of the top-level and second-rung separatist politicians have also been taken into preventive custody. The government has detained Farooq Abdullah, sitting Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, under the controversial Public Safety act.

The development comes just weeks before the state is going to hold elections for Jammu and Kashmir Block Development Council. The polling will happen on October 24 in the 310 blocks of Jammu and Kashmir. The BDC elections will be completed before the state of Jammu and Kashmir is formally declared a union territory on October 31.

Normal life in Kashmir has been affected following the Centre’s August 5 move to abrogate Article 370, that provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The state administration has restored landline telephone services across the Valley but mobile telephone services in most parts of Kashmir and all internet services continue to remain suspended.