Jammu and Kashmir: National Conference delegation to meet Farooq, Omar Abdullah today

A delegation of National Conference is set to visit Jammu and Kashmir to meet its top leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, who are under detention for the last two months. NC spokesperson Madan Mantoo on Saturday said that the delegation led by Devender Singh Rana and former party MLAs will fly from Jammu to Srinagar on Sunday morning. The party leaders were yesterday allowed by Governor Satya Pal Malik to meet Abdullahs on Sunday.

NC President Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah were placed under house arrest just hours before the central government revoked the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. Since then, both leaders are under detention. Farooq Abdullah is under house arrest at his Srinagar residence whereas his son Omar is detained at a state guest house.

The development comes just weeks before the state is scheduled to hold Block Development Council elections. Last week, several leaders including Rana were allowed to indulge in political activity in the wake of BDC elections. The elections for BDC is scheduled to take place on October 24. Almost all the top leaders from the two regional parties — NC and PDP — were placed under house arrest to avoid any law and order situation following the abrogation of Article 370.

Two months after the historic decision, the Jammu and Kashmir administration is gradually lifting the restrictions placed on politicians. However, there is no word yet from the authorities on the release of Abdullahs or Mehbooba Mufti who is also under detention. Recently, Home Minister Amit Shah said that there was no curfew in the state as claimed by some people. He, however, did not comment on the release of the top leaders from the Valley.