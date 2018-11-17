Jammu and Kashmir: Minimum temperatures drop across the state (Reuters)

The minimum temperatures across Jammu and Kashmir dropped on Saturday due to a clear night sky, the Met Department said. “The minimum temperatures dropped further across Jammu and Kashmir today due to clear night sky. These temperatures are likely to drop further as the weather is likely to remain dry till November 21,” a Department official said.

Leh town of Ladakh region recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at minus 8.2 degrees Celsius while Gulmarg at minus 7.5 was the coldest in the valley followed by Pahalgam at minus 5.1 and Srinagar city at minus 0.8.

Bhaderwah town of Jammu region recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 2.0 degrees Celsius in the region followed by Batote at 4.6, Bannihal at 7.0, Jammu city at 8.9 and Katra at 9.2.