Jammu and Kashmir: Militant killed in gunfight with security forces in Bandipora

One militant was killed in a gunfight with the security forces on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, police said.

By: | Srinagar | Published: August 30, 2018 10:36 AM
Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir gunfight, millitant killed, millitant killed in Bandipora, Hajin, india A patrol party of the Indian Army and state police was fired upon earlier in the day. (Representative image: PTI)

One militant was killed in a gunfight with the security forces on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district, police said. The encounter took place in Parray Mohalla of Hajin area from where another militant managed to escape. “Searches are still going on. The identity of the slain militant is also being ascertained,” a police officer said. According to the police, a patrol party of the Indian Army and state police was fired upon earlier in the day. In retaliation, the security forces fired back at the militants, triggering the gun battle.

