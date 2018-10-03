​​​
  3. Jammu and Kashmir: Militant hideout busted in Doda

Army troops busted a suspected militant hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Tuesday and recovered a cache of arms, an official said.

Published: October 3, 2018

Army troops busted a suspected militant hideout in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Tuesday and recovered a cache of arms, an official said. Acting on a tip-off, a search operation was conducted in Kuddhar area of Bhagwah block and recovered arms, ammunition and explosive material, a defence spokesperson said.

The recoveries included two AK rifles, 355 rounds, and three magazines, one UBGL (underbarrel grenade launchers), four Chinese grenades and as many UBGL grenades, the spokesperson added.

