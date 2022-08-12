Jammu and Kashmir: Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead by militants in Bandipora

A migrant labourer from Madhepura district in Bihar was shot dead by militants in Bandipora area of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night. The incident comes amidst a wave of targetted killings of non-locals reported in the erstwhile state in the past few months.

According to the police, the labourer has been identified as Mohd Amrez from Madhepura in Bihar who was working at Soadnara in Bandipora. Mohd Amrez was shot dead during the intervening night of August 11 and 12. After being shot, Amrez was shifted to the hospital for treatment, police said, adding that he succumbed to injuries at the hospital.



“During intervening night, #terrorists fired upon & injured one outside #labourer Mohd Amrez S/O Mohd Jalil R/O Madhepura Besarh #Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, #Bandipora. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

During intervening night, #terrorists fired upon & injured one outside #labourer Mohd Amrez S/O Mohd Jalil R/O Madhepura Besarh #Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, #Bandipora. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 12, 2022

As per data compiled till June this year, at least 22 people had been killed by terrorists in around 20 attacks. Those killed include a Kashmiri Pandit government official, a member of the Rajput community, four migrants and four leaders at the Panchayat level. Four police personnel, an Army soldier, two CRPF personnel, two Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and three local residents are also on the list.

Bhat’s killing sparked demonstrations by around 6,000 Kashmiri Pandit employees at various places. They demanded they be relocated outside the Valley. However, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday made it clear the employees would not be moved out of the Valley but transferred to safer locations.

The latest incident comes just a day after four soldiers were martyred in a militant attack on an Army camp in Rajouri district of Jammu. The four deceased soldiers have been identified as Subedar Rajendra Prasad (48) from Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu, Rifleman Manoj Kumar (26) from Haryana’s Faridabad, Rifleman D Lakshmanan (24) from Tamil Nadu’s Madurai and Rifleman Nishant Malik (21) from Harayana’s Hisar district.