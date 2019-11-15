Jammu and Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti shifted to government quarters after daugher’s request to govt

Mehbooba Mufti

Over three months after Centre revoked Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and detained some of the key leaders of the former state, the Centre today decided to shift former Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti to another location. Mufti had earlier been lodged at the Chashma Shahi hut in Srinagar, she has now been shifted to Government quarters, reports ANI.

The decision of the government came upon a request to the government after her daughter Iltija Mufti requested the government to shift her to a warmer place. “As you are aware my mother Ms Mehbooba Mufti, former CM J&K has been jailed since 5 August. A doctor recently ran multiple tests on her as she was not keeping well. As per those tests, her Vitamin D, haemoglobin and Calcium levels are low,” she had written in the letter.

“The accommodation she is currently lodged in is not equipped for Kashmir’s harsh winters. Keeping in mind these points, I would like to request you to shift her to another location more suitable. I hope you will address this problem urgently.”

On August 5, just before the Centre revoked Article 370 from the then state, Mufti along with former chief minister Omar Abdullah, and his father Farooq Abdullah were detained along with a host of other local leaders and activists. Time and again, Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter had been tweeting on her mother’s behalf slamming the government action.

Last few months saw the government maintaining that the region is slowly limping back to normalcy. However, the Opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sitaram Yechuty raised concerns over the clampdown and criticised the government for not allowing them to visit the state. The leaders were not allowed to move out of the Srinagar airport, while a European Union delegation was allowed.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Friday stepped up its attack on the NDA government over its detention of leaders. It also asked whether senior Abdullah will be allowed to attend Parliament from Monday.

The party also alleged that the government left “no stone unturned in internationalising Kashmir” and also slammed the Centre for permitting EU lawmakers to visit the Valley but not leaders from the country.