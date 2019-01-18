Jammu and Kashmir makes it compulsory for government employees to attend Republic Day functions

The border state of Jammu and Kashmir that has been placed under the Governor’s rule since June last year, has made it mandatory for government staff to attend the Republic Day functions in Srinagar and Jammu. According to a report in The Indian Express, the state administration has issued an order stating that it is compulsory for government employees to be present at the Republic Day functions as part of their official duty.

The order also warned that failure to attend the function will be construed as dereliction of duty and disobedience of Government instructions. It asked top officials to ensure that those working under them attends the Republic Day functions.

“It is the duty of every government servant to attend the (Republic Day) function which commemorates an important turning point in the history of our Nation,” the order issued by the Deputy Secretary Chander Prakash reads.

“All the officers and officials of the State government stationed at Jammu/Srinagar are, therefore, enjoined upon to attend the functions of the Republic Day celebration… as part of their official duty,” it adds.

It further said that it is responsibility of Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments, Managing Director/Chief Executives of the Public Sector Undertakings to ensure that all officers/officials working under their administrative control, and stationed at Srinagar/Jammu, attend the Republic Day function at their respective places.

The state has been placed on high-alert in view of the cross-border terror activities just ahead of the Republic Day. The main Republic Day function in the state will be organised at Jammu. Governor Satya Pal Malik will unfurl the tricolour and take the salute. In Kashmir, the main Republic Day function will be held at Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday issued advisory asking officers to remain vigil round-the-clock in view of threat of terrorist attack during the Republic Day celebrations. Several new check-points have been set up across the state to keep a check on suspicious activities.

The order has also asked J&K State Road Transport Corporation and the Tourism Development Corporation to keep its vehicles ready to ferry employees for attending the Republic Day functions.