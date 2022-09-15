Jammu and Kashmir: ‘Major tragedy’ averted, claim cops as ‘hybrid’ militant arrested in Reasi

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday arrested a ‘hybrid militant’ in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. Police said they have recovered one pistol with damaged hand grip, four magazine pistols (two damaged ones), 22 rounds and one hand grenade based on the information provided by the arrested militant.

According to the police, the arrested militant, identified as Zaffar Iqbal of Angrala, was in touch with terror groups. “A major tragedy has been averted following his arrest,” the police said.

The police further revealed that cash to the tune of Rs 1.81 lakh was also recovered from the arrested militant, adding that he had received the amount from terror handlers to carry out terrorist activities in the area.

‘Hybrid’ militants or faceless ultras are militants who are clandestinely involved in militant activities on a part-time basis while continuing with a regular occupation as a cover. Their absence from police records as ultras makes it tougher for the security forces to trace them or determine their activities.

“Zaffar’s brother Mohammad Ishaq was an Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist and was killed in an encounter with security forces in Rajouri district. One of his relatvies, Abdul Rashid, who also hailed from Mahore tehsil, is currently in residing in Pakistan, and is working with terror groups,” a police officer said, according to The Indian Express.