Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha election results: Here is the full list of winners

Published: May 23, 2019 3:42:00 PM

Jammu and Kashmir election results: The BJP and Congress are the dominant forces in Jammu whereas Mehbooba Mufti-led Peoples Democratic Party and Omar Abdullah's National Conference are competing in Kashmir valley.

jammu and kashmir election result, jammu and kashmir election date, jammu and kashmir lok sabha election result, Baramulla election result, Srinagar election result, Anantnag election result, Ladakh election result, Udhampur election result, Jammu election resultJ&K election results: The BJP had won three seats — Jammu, Udhampur and Ladakh — in 2014.

Jammu and Kashmir election results -Full List of Winners: This is one state where four parties — BJP, Congress, PDP and NC — are vying for six parliamentary seats: Baramulla, Srinagar, Anantnag, Ladakh, Udhampur, and Jammu. The BJP and Congress are the dominant forces in Jammu whereas Mehbooba Mufti-led Peoples Democratic Party and Omar Abdullah’s National Conference are competing in Kashmir valley. In 2014, the BJP had won three seats — Jammu, Udhampur and Ladakh. The remaining three seats went to the PDP.

Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha election: Key candidates

Among the key contenders are former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief and former CM Mehbooba Mufti, union minister Jitendra Singh, and Vikramaditya Singh — the grandson of Maharaja Hari Singh Vikramaditya Singh. The key battles in the state are MM War vs Haji Farooq Mir vs Abdul Qayoom Wani vs Mohammad Akbar Lone in Baramulla, Sheikh Khalid Jehangir vs Aga Syed Mohsin vs Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar, Sofi Youssaf vs Ghulam Ahmad Mir vs Mehbooba Mufti vs Hasnain Masoodi in Anantnag, and Jitendra Singh vs Vikramaditya Singh in Udhampur. The results will be declared on May 23.

The following list will be updated once the results are officially declared.

Full List of Winners, MPs in Jammu and Kashmir: (To be updated once results are declared)

Baramulla:
Srinagar:
Anantnag:
Ladakh:
Udhampur:
Jammu:

Polling in the state was held in first five phases. Jammu recorded the highest voter turnout of 72.49 per cent, while Srinagar witnessed meager 14.08 per cent polling. In Udhampur, the turnout was 70.20 per cent and 34.29 per cent in Baramulla. In the last assembly elections held in 2014, the BJP and PDP emerged the two largest parties in J&K. The BJP won 25 and PDP 28 out of 87 seats. Both the parties, who are ideologically different, agreed to form the government based on a common minimum program. However, the saffron party later withdrew its support over serious differences on panchayat elections. Presently, J&K is under President’s rule.

 

