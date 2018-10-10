Jammu and Kashmir local body polls, phase 2 LIVE updates: Polling begins amid tight security in 13 districts

Jammu and Kashmir municipal elections phase 2 LIVE updates: Polling begins amid tight security in 13 districts

Jammu and Kashmir local body polls phase 2 LIVE updates: Polling in the second phase of the local body elections in Jammu and Kashmir began at 6 am amid tight security. According to officials involved in the conduct of municipal elections, a total of 384 wards covering 13 districts of which 7 are in the Valley, are going to the polls. The 13 districts are Kathua, Kishtwar, Reasi, Ramban, Udhampur, Doda, Srinagar, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Kulgam, Anantnag and Badgam. A PTI report said that 1,095 candidates are trying their luck in this phase, adding that 65 have won the polls uncontested which includes 61 from the Kashmir region. Also, no polling will be held in 70 wards in the Valley as no nomination was received by the state Election Commission from these seats.

Meanwhile, officials said elaborate security arrangements are in the place in all districts for smooth conduct of the polling process. Also, the poll authorities have increased the voting time by 3 hours to increase participation of the public. The voting started at 6 am and will end at 4 pm. Earlier, the state Election Commission had decided that the polling in all the four-phase will be held for 7 hours (7 am to 2 pm).