  3. Jammu and Kashmir municipal elections LIVE updates: First phase voting begins amid tight security

Jammu and Kashmir local body polls LIVE updates: The first phase of four-phase municipal elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held today. The election department has announced that polling will be held for 7 hours between 7 am and 2 pm.

By: | Updated:Oct 08, 2018 7:11 am
Jammu and Kashmir local body polls LIVE updates: The first phase of four-phase municipal elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held today. In the first phase, a total of 1,204 candidates are in the fray for the 321 wards. Today, polling will take place in three municipal corporation wards in Srinagar city, municipal committees of Achabal, Bandipora, Baramulla, Badgam, Chadoora, Devsar, Handwara, Khansahib, Kokernag, Kupwara, Kulgam and Qazigund in Kashmir, Leh and Kargil in the Ladakh region. In the Jammu region, polling will take place for municipal committees of Akhnoor, Arnia, Bishnah, Jurian, Kalakote, Khour, Nowshera, Poonch, RS Pura, Rajouri, Sunderbani, Surankote and Thanamandi. In addition, voting will also be held in wards of Jammu municipal corporation.

According to the election department, around 17 lakh electors are eligible to vote in the four-phases in 1,145 wards across the state. Chief Electoral Officer Shaleen Kabra informed that polling will be held for seven hours between 7 am and 2 pm in all the phases.

Meanwhile, security officials said that elaborate arrangements have been put in place to ensure peaceful conduct of the elections. An official told PTI that security forces have set up many check-points to monitor suspicious movement. Inspector General of CRPF, Kashmir, Ravideep Singh Sahi said the officials are on their toes and that situation in Kashmir is under control. He said that several attempts have been made by the security personnel to instil a sense of security among locals.

Live Blog

07:09 (IST) 08 Oct 2018
Voting begins in first phase

 Voting has begun in the first phase of four-phase municipal elections in Jammu and Kashmir. A total of 1,204 candidates are in the fray for the 321 wards in this phase.

Meanwhile, separatists have announced shutdown in the Valley today and asked people to boycott the poll process.

The main political parties in the border state are National Conference of Farooq Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party of Mehbooba Mufti, BJP, Congress, Peoples Democratic Front of Hakim Yaseen and the Democratic Party Nationalist of Ghulam Hassan Mir. Barring the Congress and BJP, all the parties have decided to stay away from the polls citing that the prevailing situation is not conducive for holding elections.

The remaining three phases of municipal elections in the state will be held on October 10, 13 and 16. Counting of votes will take place on October 20. The last municipal polls in the state were held in 2005.

