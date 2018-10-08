Jammu and Kashmir municipal elections LIVE updates: First phase voting begins amid tight security

Jammu and Kashmir local body polls Live updates: First phase polling today

Jammu and Kashmir local body polls LIVE updates: The first phase of four-phase municipal elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held today. In the first phase, a total of 1,204 candidates are in the fray for the 321 wards. Today, polling will take place in three municipal corporation wards in Srinagar city, municipal committees of Achabal, Bandipora, Baramulla, Badgam, Chadoora, Devsar, Handwara, Khansahib, Kokernag, Kupwara, Kulgam and Qazigund in Kashmir, Leh and Kargil in the Ladakh region. In the Jammu region, polling will take place for municipal committees of Akhnoor, Arnia, Bishnah, Jurian, Kalakote, Khour, Nowshera, Poonch, RS Pura, Rajouri, Sunderbani, Surankote and Thanamandi. In addition, voting will also be held in wards of Jammu municipal corporation.

According to the election department, around 17 lakh electors are eligible to vote in the four-phases in 1,145 wards across the state. Chief Electoral Officer Shaleen Kabra informed that polling will be held for seven hours between 7 am and 2 pm in all the phases.

Meanwhile, security officials said that elaborate arrangements have been put in place to ensure peaceful conduct of the elections. An official told PTI that security forces have set up many check-points to monitor suspicious movement. Inspector General of CRPF, Kashmir, Ravideep Singh Sahi said the officials are on their toes and that situation in Kashmir is under control. He said that several attempts have been made by the security personnel to instil a sense of security among locals.