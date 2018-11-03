Jammu And Kashmir: Local authorities to go ahead with class 10 board exams despite curfew in Kishtwar, Doda

By: | Published: November 3, 2018 12:30 PM

Local authorities will go ahead with class 10 board examination as per schedule on Saturday despite an ongoing curfew in Kishtwar and Doda townships that was imposed following the killing of a senior BJP leader and his brother by suspected militants, officials said.

Local authorities will go ahead with class 10 board examination as per schedule on Saturday despite an ongoing curfew in Kishtwar and Doda townships that was imposed following the killing of a senior BJP leader and his brother by suspected militants, officials said. District development commissioner Angrez Singh Rana said the students appearing for class 10 annual board examination, which began on October 30, have been asked to report to their respective centres using their admit card, which would be treated as a curfew pass.

“We have already made announcements in the curfew-bound areas through public address system and other mediums to ensure that no student misses the paper,” he said. An indefinite curfew was imposed in parts of Kishtwar and Doda districts on Thursday night following the killing of BJP state secretary Anil Parihar, 52, and his brother, Ajeet Parihar, 55, by suspected militants.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

“The curfew continues without any relaxation as a precautionary measure in view of the tense situation,” Rana told PTI. He said the district administration will review the situation later in the day to decide about the relaxation.

Besides Kishtwar town, the curfew is in force in several sensitive areas, including Paddar in Kishtwar and Bhadarwah and Doda townships in Doda district, as the killing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state secretary and his elder brother triggered massive protests across Jammu region. The authorities have already suspended internet services in the curfew-bound areas, while the internet speed was slowed down in the rest of the division, including winter capital Jammu.

The Army also staged a flag march in the sensitive areas to help the district administration in Kishtwar to maintain law and order.  On Thursday, the Parihar brothers were walking towards their home in Parihar mohalla through a dark lane in Tapal Mohalla when they were fired upon from a close range by suspected militants around 8.40 pm, officials said.

The assailants were apparently waiting for the brothers to return home, they said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Jammu And Kashmir: Local authorities to go ahead with class 10 board exams despite curfew in Kishtwar, Doda
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition