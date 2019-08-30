Promise of 50,000 jobs for people of Jammu and Kashmir a tamasha, they’ll soon know the truth: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (File Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir latest news: Senior Congress leader and leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad has hit out at the Centre for the restrictions put in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of abrogation of Article 370. In an interview with The Indian Express, Azad said that the Modi government was trying to divert attention from the real issues facing the Valley.

Commenting on Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik’s announcement that 50,000 jobs will be created for people of the region in the next two to three months and that the Centre will soon make a ‘big’ announcement, Azad said all these announcements were just an eyewash as the government is trying to divert people’s attention.

“You keep the people of J&K under lock and key…and announce on television. It is all tamasha. Another joke. Like the joke which is being played with the rest of the country. Is this government bothered about the people of J&K? It is not. This is to divert the attention of the people,” the veteran Congress leader said.

Ghulam Nabi Azad slammed Pakistan for quoting an alleged remark from former party president Rahul Gandhi that the neighbouring country used in its petition to the United Nations over Jammu and Kashmir. He said that Rahul Gandhi has already clarified what he meant, however, stressed that the Valley remains under an unprecedented lockdown.

“Rahul Gandhi has already made it clear what he actually meant. I totally dismiss what Pakistan has mentioned in its petition. But the fact of the matter is that the whole world knows that Jammu and Kashmir is out of bounds for everybody, including a person like me who belongs to that state and is an MP from that state,” he told the daily.

Earlier, Union minister Prakash Javadekar had hit out at Rahul Gandhi, saying that Pakistan was using his statements against India at the UN. The attack forced Rahul Gandhi to issue a clarification.

“I disagree with this Govt. on many issues. But, let me make this absolutely clear: Kashmir is India’s internal issue & there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it,” he said on Twitter.

“There is violence in Jammu & Kashmir. There is violence because it is instigated and supported by Pakistan which is known to be the prime supporter of terrorism across the world,” Rahul Gandhi added.