Broadband, mobile services to be snapped in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh? MHA says tweet in Amit Shah’s name is fake

The MHA clarification comes in the wake of a fake tweet that has been doing the rounds on social media in the name of Amit Shah . (File pic)

The Ministry of Home Affairs has dismissed a tweet claiming that fixed-line broadband and internet in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, both Union Territories, will be snapped. The tweet in question is being circulated in the name of Home Minister Amit Shah.

“A tweet is circulating in the name of Union Home Minister mentioning fixed-line broadband and internet in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to be snapped. This tweet is fake. No such tweet has been done from Union Home Minister’s twitter handle,” the MHA spokesperson tweeted.

The clarification comes in the wake of a fake tweet that has been doing the rounds on social media in the name of Amit Shah, reading: “Fixed Line Broadband and Mobile Internet services to be snapped in the UT J&K and Ladakh from tonight.”

The 2G mobile internet services was restored in Jammu and Kashmir on May 12, except in Pulwama and Shopian districts. The decision to restore services was taken after the Supreme Court refused to order the restoration of 4G mobile data service in the Valley on the grounds of security. The internet services were suspended in Jammu and Kashmir in August last year soon after the Modi government scrapped Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir division and Ladakh division.

This is not the first time when false information has been spread on the social media in the name of Amit Shah. Earlier in May, four people were detained in Gujarat for spreading a fake tweet regarding the health of Shah. The BJP leader had to issue a clarification that he is not ill and doing well.

Amit Shah heads the Home portfolio in the Modi government’s second term. During the first term (2014-19), he restricted himself to the party activities. After leading the BJP to a mega win in the 2019 elections, Narendra Modi roped in Shah into his Cabinet. Shah had also served as the Home minister in the Gujarat government when Narendra Modi was the CM.

Shah is known for taking bold decisions and this was evident in the first six months of the Modi government. As a Home Minister, Shah gained the Parliament’s support to abrogate Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate it into two Union Territories; amended the Citizenship Act that promises India’s citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming to India from Pakistan Afghanistan and Bangladess; and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to give more teeth the agencies.