Jammu and Kashmir: Labourer from Chhattisgarh shot dead by militants in Pulwama, second civilian death in a week

The police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused. (Representational image)

A labourer from Chhattisgarh was shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday morning. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

According to reports, the labourer has been identified as Sethi Kumar, who worked in a local brick kiln. More details are awaited.

The incident comes days after an apple truck driver was killed by two militants and the vehicle was set on fire at south Kashmir’s Shopian district. The driver identified as Sharief Khan was a resident of Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district.

The militants also assaulted an orchard owner in Shopian district. A detailed investigation to nab the accused is still underway.

The incidents come after post-paid cellular services resumed in the valley after a 72-day communication clampdown following the abrogation of Article 370.