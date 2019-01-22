Jammu and Kashmir: IPS officer’s brother among four terrorists killed in Shopian

By: | Published: January 22, 2019 7:52 PM

The security forces launched a search operation in the area based on information about the presence of militants. However, it turned into a gunfight as the terrorists resorted to firing at the forces during the operation.

The security forces launched a search operation in the area based on information about the presence of militants. (ANI)

In a fierce encounter, the security forces on Thursday eliminated four terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. The gunfight broke out early morning in Orchards of Heff Shirmal, Shopian. This was the second encounter in Kashmir in the last 24 hours.

However, it turned into a gunfight as the terrorists resorted to firing at the forces during the operation.

According to media reports, brother of an IPS officer along with a top Hizbul Mujahideen commander was amongst the terrorists killed in the valley.

The brother of IPS officer has been identified as Shamsul Haq Mengnoo. He was doing his Bachelor in Unani Medicine and Surgery from a government college on Zakura campus, joined militancy last year, according to The Hindu.

PTI reports that security forces have recovered arms and ammunition from the encounter site. This is the second encounter this week. On Monday, an encounter took place in Budgam of Kashmir when the terrorists opened fire at the security forces and the forces retaliated. Two terrorists were killed in the gunfight.

Four photojournalists on duty also suffered from pellet injuries when the clashes between the locals and security forces broke out. Political parties such as PDP, Congress and many other journalists condemned the assaults. Congress state president G A Mir said: “Assault on photojournalists is unacceptable and is equivalent to curbing the freedom of the press”.

