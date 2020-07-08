Jammu and Kashmir: IPS Basant Rath suspended for ‘gross misconduct and misbehaviour’

IPS officer Basant Rath, posted as inspector general (IG), civil defence, in the union territory, has been asked not to leave the headquarters without permission from the DG of Jammu and Kashmir Police.
Jammu and Kashmir cadre IPS officer Basant Rath has been suspended for alleged instances of “gross misconduct and misbehaviour” with immediate effect, says a Union Home Ministry order.
The order, issued on Tuesday evening, said the 2000 batch IPS officer was immediately attached to police headquarters in Srinagar.
Rath, posted as inspector general (IG), civil defence, in the union territory, has been asked not to leave the headquarters without permission from the director general of Jammu and Kashmir Police.
The order stated that disciplinary proceedings against Rath are contemplated in connection with repeated instances of gross misconduct and misbehaviour that have been brought to the notice of the government. He has been place under suspension with immediate effect, it said.
