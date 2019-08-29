Jammu and Kashmir: Internet services may not be restored anytime soon, reason fake news by Pakistan

Pakistan has been trying to instigate people in Jammu and Kashmir ever since the special status to Jammu and Kashmir was abrogated. (Reuters)

Kashmir situation: It has been over three weeks since the internet services were snapped in Jammu and Kashmir. And some reports suggest that the people of the Valley may have to wait a little longer for the restoration of the internet. According to a report in PTI, the internet connection in the troubled state will not be restored anytime soon as Pakistan continues to peddle fake news against India on social media through the Internet.

Speaking on this, a security official told the news agency that some videos that have originated from Pakistan are trying to instigate people against the Indian government. He said such fake videos have even reached Nagaland. He further said that once the internet is restored, Pakistan will try its best to instigate people in Jammu and Kashmir like what they are now doing with insurgents in Nagaland.

Another official informed that the Indian authorities have detected fake news on social media that have originated from Pakistan. Sharing how people from Pakistan are trying to create trouble in India, the official told news agency that “it was found that Pakistani officers were shooting videos in Pakistan occupied Kashmir showing security forces wearing uniforms of Indian security forces committing atrocities against people”.

Pakistan has been trying to instigate people in Jammu and Kashmir ever since the special status to Jammu and Kashmir was abrogated. However, the government has successfully managed to control the situation by restricting the movements of people, snapping communication lines and the internet.

The government is easing the restrictions in a phased manner. Today, the Jammu and Kashmir administration restored mobile phone services in five sensitive districts — Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Rajouri and Poonch — of Jammu region. The Valley was placed under curfew just hours before the central government revoked Article 370. The regional political leaders have also been placed under house arrest to avoid any mass protests against the move.