Jammu and Kashmir: Internet services in govt hospitals, SMS services in Valley to be restored from today midnight

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has been relaxing restoring services in stages in the last few weeks. (IE)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration today announced the internet services and SMS services will be restored in Valley from today midnight. However, broadband services will be restored in only government hospitals. Announcing the move, principal secretary Rohit Kansal said: “SMS services to be restored from midnight, December 31 in Kashmir valley…broadband services in government hospitals will start from 31 December,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Kansal told PTI that on December 10, some SMSs were enabled on mobile phones in order to facilitate students, scholarship applicants, traders and others. “It has now been decided to fully restore the service throughout Kashmir from midnight of December 31,” he said. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has been relaxing restoring services in stages in the last few weeks.

The Valley had slipped into complete lockdown after the central government had abrogated the special status granted to the states under Article 370. MObile and internet services were snapped and a curfew was enforced to deal with any backlash in the wake of abrogation of the special status.

Several prominent political leaders including former chief ministers were placed under house arrests. Some of the leaders have been released in the last few weeks.